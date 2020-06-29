KCSO investigating woman’s death as suspicious in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a woman’s death Sunday afternoon in Oildale as suspicious.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the 1600 block of Hurrle Avenue just before 3:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived and found a dead woman at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found the death was suspicious in nature. Homicide detectives were called and are investigating.

We will update this story as we learn more information.