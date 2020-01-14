KCSO investigating the death of a infant in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The death of a 9-month-old child is being investigated in southwest Bakersfield, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

An emergency call was initially made from the 3700 block of Brave Avenue for an infant not breathing. When medical and fire personnel arrived at the scene, fire personnel conducted CPR on the infant. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the age of the child, KCSO was called to investigate the death. The Kern County Coroner’s Office will release the identity, cause and manner of death at a later time.