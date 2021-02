FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death in Frazier Park.

KCSO says they responded to the 6000 block of Lakeview Drive for a report of a deceased elderly woman on Monday, Feb. 1. When they arrived, the scene was “appearing suspicious in nature” and homicide detectives were called to investigate.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information is available.