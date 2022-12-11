BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the death of a person that is considered suspicious in east Bakersfield.

According to KCSO, Kern County Fire Department responders were dispatched to a home Sunday just before 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Montello Street for a report of an unidentified male dead inside.

During responders’ investigation, KCSO says coroner personnel learned more details surrounding the incident that led coroner staff to contact law enforcement.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and learned the deceased male was in an altercation with another person a week earlier, sheriff’s officials said.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the male at a later time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.