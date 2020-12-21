KCSO investigating suspicious death after body of woman found in Oildale

OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in Oildale this morning.

The department said that at around 8:21 a.m., deputies were sent to Roberts Lane near Plymouth Avenue after receiving a report of an unresponsive person in the backyard of a vacant residence.

When deputies arrived, KCSO said they found a woman who was not breathing. Fire and medical personnel arrived on scene and subsequently pronounced her dead.

While the department said the woman had no obvious signs of trauma, it is still treating the death as suspicious. Homicide detectives were called in and assumed the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.