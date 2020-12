BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing in Oildale that happened Wednesday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m. KCSO responded to a Fastrip on Airport Drive to reports of a stabbing.

KCSO says one employee was stabbed and their injuries are unknown.

Three male suspects fled the scene and two of them are possibly in a white van, according to KCSO.

