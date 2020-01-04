KCSO investigating shooting in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Wasco that left one man wounded.

Deputies were called out just after 5 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting at Broadway and 12th Streets.

When deputies arrived they found a man with multiple wounds including at least two gunshots.

Officials provided medical aid at the scene and the victim was flown out to a hospital.

At the scene KCSO said he is in stable, but critical condition.

There is no suspect description at this time.

We have a news crew on scene and are waiting to get more information from KCSO.