Update: Man dead following shooting in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – UPDATED: The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Friday morning in East Bakersfield.

According to KCSO, deputies arrived to the intersection of Haley and Pearl Streets just before 4 a.m. where a Hispanic man was found dead in the roadway.

Suspect information has not been released.

The intersection of Haley and Pearl Streets remain closed as an investigation continues.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.