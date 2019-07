The Kern County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting out of Wasco.

According to deputies, a fight broke out at a car show in the 2300 block of Highway 46 around 10:30 Saturday night. One person was shot, their wounds described as non-life threatening. No word yet on the suspect who fired that shot.

If you have any information about the incident, you can contact KCSO at 861-3110.