BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)—The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting at a Motel 6 in Southeast Bakersfield.

The call was reported just before 7 a.m. at 8223 E Brundage Ln.

Deputies are reporting that three Hispanic men were shot at the hotel and taken to a local hospital. No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story.