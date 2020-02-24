KCSO investigating rash of robberies

This man is suspected in a robbery that occurred in Bakersfield on Friday.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of robberies that hit the county last week.

The department said it responded to seven robberies last week, four of which just happened on Sunday. The robberies — most of which involved weapons — are believed to be unrelated.

Feb. 18

At around 3:56 p.m., deputies were sent to the corner of Quincy and Robinson streets in Bakersfield after getting a report of an armed robbery in the area, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim said he was selling corn on the corner when two suspects, Hispanic males in their mid 20s, pulled up next to him in a white two-door Toyota Corolla. One of the suspects brandished a shotgun at him and demanded his money.

The last three numbers of the suspect’s vehicle license plate are 511.

Feb. 20

At 9:17 p.m., deputies were sent to the McDonalds at 35102 Merle Haggard Drive in Bakersfield for a report of an armed robbery. Store employees reported two men entered the store with their faces covered and that one of them was armed with a shotgun, according to KCSO.

The employees said the armed suspect fired one shot into the ceiling, after which they left with cash. They were driving a silver sedan, the department said.

Feb. 22

At 8:36 a.m., deputies in Bakersfield responded to an armed robbery in progress at The Cigarette Shop at 5400 Olive Drive. The suspect was described as a white male adult, 20-30 years old, heavy build, wearing a black sweater with white lettering, black baseball hat and blue jeans.

The suspect was armed with a handgun, and left with cash, KCSO said.

Feb. 23

At 4:40 a.m., deputies were called to the Chevron Station at 20656 Tracy Avenue near Buttonwillow for an armed robbery. The employee reported that a white man entered the store wearing a ski-style mask and was armed with a handgun. The suspect left with cash and a box of cigars. It’s unknown if he had a vehicle nearby, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Just a short while later at 5:20 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Los Amigos Market at 9501 Taft Highway to investigate a report of another armed robbery. The employee said a black man wearing gloves and armed with a gun entered the store. The suspect left with cash in a dark-colored two-door Honda.

At 5:10 p.m., deputies in Bakersfield responded to the Cricket Wireless at 6221 Niles Street after getting a report of a robbery. The suspect was a black man wearing a black ski mask, white hoodie, black sweat pants and a backpack. He simulated a handgun and took cash and several iPhones before fleeing on foot, KCSO said.

The last incident happened at 9:50 p.m. in Lamont. The Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to S & S Mini Mart at 10618 Main Street after two suspects armed with handguns robbed the store and fled on foot with cash. No one was hurt and no one was arrested, the department said.

Anyone with information about any of the robberies is encouraged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.