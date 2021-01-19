KCSO: Officer-involved shooting took place after 3 suspects attempted to kidnap federal agent during undercover investigation

UPDATE: KCSO said it was conducting an undercover drug investigation at the location, during which three suspects attempted to kidnap a federal agent.

While a deputy was in the process of stopping the kidnapping, one of the suspects displayed a firearm, at which point the officer-involved shooting took place at around 10:40 a.m. KCSO said no one was injured in the shooting.

The department said after the shooting, the suspects fled the area in a vehicle but were quickly located. All three suspects were arrested and the firearm was recovered.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Merle Haggard Drive near Industrial Parkway Drive.

