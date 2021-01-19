KCSO: Officer-involved shooting took place after 3 suspects attempted to kidnap federal agent during undercover investigation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: KCSO said it was conducting an undercover drug investigation at the location, during which three suspects attempted to kidnap a federal agent.

While a deputy was in the process of stopping the kidnapping, one of the suspects displayed a firearm, at which point the officer-involved shooting took place at around 10:40 a.m. KCSO said no one was injured in the shooting.

The department said after the shooting, the suspects fled the area in a vehicle but were quickly located. All three suspects were arrested and the firearm was recovered.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating an officer-involved shooting on Merle Haggard Drive near Industrial Parkway Drive.

No additional details have been confirmed at this time. This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News