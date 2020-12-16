UPDATE: Officer-involved shooting in East Bakersfield leaves one man wounded

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man wounded in East Bakersfield Tuesday night.

The shooting happened around 9:28 p.m. on East California Avenue, near Exchange Street. KCSO said they were called out to the area to serve a search warrant. A deputy shot and wounded a man who was taken to the hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition. No deputies were injured in the shooting. A gun was found at the scene. It is unclear if the man shot was the subject of the search warrant.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.