KCSO investigating infant death

An investigation is underway after an infant was pronounced dead this morning after life-saving measures were performed, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 6:30 a.m. deputies responded to the 2600 block of Spruce Avenue for an infant not breathing. When deputies arrived, paramedics were already on scene performing life-saving measures on the infant, who was pronounced dead a short time later.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.