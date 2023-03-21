BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to South Vineland Road near Lamont investigating a possible stolen vehicle and searching for a suspect, officials said.

Deputies were called to the 10200 block of South Vineland Road at around 4:45 p.m.

A spokesperson said deputies were searching in the area for a pinging cellphone thought to have been inside the reported stolen vehicle. As deputies searched, a man tried to run from deputies, but the man was taken into custody. The sheriff’s office could not confirm the person taken into custody was a suspect for the stolen vehicle investigation.

KCSO confirmed the reported stolen vehicle was not a sheriff’s office vehicle, as indicated in social media posts.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.