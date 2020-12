BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at the Lerdo Jail on Saturday.

The department said at around 4:40 p.m., detention deputies learned that a 23-year-old female inmate was having a medical emergency. Despite attempts to save her life, KCSO said the inmate was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were called out to investigate the case but at this time, the department said there is no suspicion of foul play.