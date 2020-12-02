KCSO investigating double homicide in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to KCSO, just after 3 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Terrace Way and Hughes Lane where they found three men who were shot. Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene and one was taken to the hospital.

The condition of the man in the hospital is currently unknown.

No information about the shooter is available.

Homicide detectives are currently investigating.

