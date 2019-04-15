KCSO investigating the death of a baby

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- An investigation is underway in East Bakersfield after a baby was found dead Saturday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to the call just after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Oregon Street for a baby not breathing.

Deputies say the baby was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case call KCSO at 861-3110, or if you'd like to remain anonymous call the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.