ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspicious death near Cuda Drive and East Bear Mountain Boulevard after Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to KCSO.

Deputies responded at about 10:10 a.m. on Monday. When they arrived they said they found a man dead who appeared to have obvious signs trauma, according to KCSO.

The sheriff’s office said based on the suspicious nature, homicide detectives responded. The victim’s name will be released at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the KCSO Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 661-392-6071 or 661-861-3110.