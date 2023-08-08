BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched an investigation into a stabbing that happened on Norris Road Monday night.

Deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Norris Road and Knudson Drive around 7:38 p.m. for a reported stabbing. Officials at the scene encountered a 31-year-old man suffering from traumatic injuries.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, KCSO said.

Officials said they do not have a suspect description and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.