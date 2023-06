BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 2-year-old boy who was found not breathing at a home in east Bakersfield.

It happened on Sentido Drive, near Hillcrest Memorial Park. Deputies said they responded to a call about a child not breathing, just after 11 p.m. Monday night.

Emergency crews at the scene located a non-responsive toddler and the boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said the investigation is ongoing.