BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a child was found dead in Walker Basin, according to KCSO.

The investigation began Wednesday night after deputies were dispatched to the 42000 block of Heritage Way, near Walker Basin, for a report of a juvenile with a “traumatic injury.”

Emergency crews at the scene said they found a child dead inside a car on Caliente Bodfish Road, officials said.

Officials attempted life saving medical aid, however it was not enough to save the child’s life and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

KCSO said the child’s “traumatic injury” happened near a marijuana growhouse.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information is made available.