KCSO investigate apparent drowning of 1-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a 1-year-old boy in East Bakersfield.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the 900 block of Vineland Road at around 5:10 p.m. for medical aid after a 1-year-old boy fell into a pool.

Kern County Fire and paramedics were on scene performing CPR on the boy when deputies arrived.

The 1-year-old was taken to Kern Medical where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said detectives were called to the home as part of routine investigation.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will determine an exact cause of death.