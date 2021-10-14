KCSO inmate visitation to resume

Starting Oct. 15 all public inmate visitation will resume at Kern Count Sheriff’s facilities with some restrictions, according to KCSO.

These facilities are the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and Lerdo Justice Facility.

All public inmate visitations must be scheduled by appointment only and all visitors will be required to wear a mask. Other restrictions can be found at the Kern County Sheriff’s Website.

“Our main concern is the safety and security of the inmates in our care and custody along with the health and safety of the staff and the public,” KCSO says.