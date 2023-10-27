BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a man who died after wrecking his motorcycle near Johannesburg, Calif.

Deputies identified Christopher John Nadeau, 51, of Livermore, Calif. as the man who died after a motorcycle wreck on Highway 395, near Johannesburg, Calif. and Red Mountain. The accident occurred just south of Trona Road on Oct. 15, at about 10:20 a.m.

Nadeau was transported to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital where he was then airlifted to Kern Medical. Nadeau succumbed to his injuries two days later, according to officials.

The California Highway Patrol of Mojave are investigating this incident. If you have any information regarding this incident, reach out to the CHP Mojave office at 661-824-2408.