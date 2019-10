The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who was killed in an assault in Weldon a month ago.

The department said on Sept. 29, deputies found 35-year-old Bakersfield resident Nicole Breann Welch in the 5500 block of Piute Mountain Road after getting a report of a physical altercation. Although attempts were made to revive her, Welch died at the scene.

The department hasn’t released an official cause of death. The case is still under investigation.