BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the woman who was killed in a rollover crash on Highway 99 and Olive Drive on Oct. 29, according to the office.

KCSO officials identified Rosa Lidia Jimenez, 29, of Bakersfield as the passenger of the 2004 Ford that crashed off the roadway. She was transported to Kern Medical for treatment and was pronounced deceased on Nov. 2 when she succumbed to her injuries.

CHP said the rollover happened after a Bakersfield man driving a 2004 Ford southbound on Highway 99, approaching Olive Drive, when he made an unsafe turn and lost control of the Ford. The Ford went off the roadway and crashed into a wooden signpost and overturned.

The driver and right-front passenger were wearing seatbelts during the crash and suffered major injuries. A third woman passenger in the backseat of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was declared deceased at the scene.