KCSO identifies woman killed in Hwy. 43 crash that injured two others

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who was killed after being seriously injured in a car accident on Highway 43 earlier this month.

Adela Aguilar Garcia, a 57-year-old Salinas resident, died at Kern Medical Center on Jan. 8 after she was injured in a car accident on Jan. 2 on Highway 43 at Interstate 5. The department said Garcia was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle.

Two other people involved in the accident were hurt in the crash but had non-life-threatening injuries.