BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified a woman arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash in Wasco that left a bicyclist dead on Sunday night.

Sheriff officials said the crash was reported in the area of Poso Drive and Palm Avenue around 6 p.m. Upon deputy arrival, a bicyclist was found on the floor suffering from injuries.

The bicyclist died at the scene, according to KCSO.

Deputies identified the suspect vehicle and arrested Gabriela Garza, 21, of Wasco, in connection to the hit-and-run as well as other vehicle code offenses.

The bicyclist was only identified as a 41-year-old woman. Her identity will be released at a later time by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with additional information on this crash is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-311. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can also call the Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.