EDWARDS, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified partial skeletal remains found in a desert area near Claymine Road in October 2021.

The remains belong to Travis Michael Moore, 37, according to the coroner’s office. Moore originally went missing in September 2021 near the area officials said his remains were found, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Moore was a Mojave resident.

Officials said partial skeletal remains were found in a rural desert area near Claymine Road north of Lorraine Avenue in Edwards on Oct. 20, 2021.

Through DNA testing, the sheriff’s office identified the remains as Moore’s on March 10. The cause of death has not been released yet.

He was described as 6 feet 5 inches, 205 pounds, blond hair, blue eyes.