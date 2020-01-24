KCSO identifies name of teen killed in fatal stabbing near Foothill High

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has officially confirmed the name of a boy who was killed in the fatal stabbing near Foothill High on Tuesday.

Jose Flores Jr., 17, died at the scene of the stabbing, which took place at Foothill Road and Morning Drive.

The department has arrested three people in connection with the stabbing.

Flores’ family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for funeral expenses. After just one day, nearly than $12,000 has been raised.

“No parent should ever have to go through what we have been through. If you can find it in your heart as a mother, father or just a living human being, please donate. Anything is appreciated,” Flores’ father, Jose Flores, said on the page. “We appreciate the community and the outpouring love and concern shown at this time.”

The GoFundMe page can be found at https://bit.ly/2NROO8v.