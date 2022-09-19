BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified the motorcyclist who died after running a red light in southwest Bakersfield Saturday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Bly Dion Brown, 45, was driving the motorcycle that crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Stockdale Highway and Gosford Road, according to the coroners office.

Brown suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle involved stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, police said in a statement.