BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4.

KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision.

For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left lane, into the direct path of the Peterbilt semi-truck and crashed at the intersection, according to a news release.