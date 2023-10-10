BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Sheriff’s office has identified Jetzemany Maldonado Jr. as the driver of the vehicle who crashed into a wooden utility pole in Wasco Sunday night.

Maldondano, 19, of Wasco, was behind the wheel of a 2008 Infinity northbound on Scofield Avenue, just north of McCombs Avenue, when he made an unsafe turn causing his vehicle to leave the road and collide into a utility pole east of the road.

Officers said the 19-year-old driver was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash. The use of alcohol and or drug use is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call CHP at 661-396-6600.