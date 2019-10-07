KCSO identifies man killed in Wasco shooting

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed after being shot last week.

The department said 35-year-old Robert Perez was found shot in an alley in the 1100 block of Birch Avenue around noon last Monday. He was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment, where he died the next day.

This marks the 76th homicide of the year in Kern County.

No arrests have been made in the case, which is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is urged to call 661-861-3110.