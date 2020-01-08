KCSO identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified a man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in December.

Heriberto Rodriguez, 27, was killed on Dec. 28 at a residence in the 1000 block of Water Street from gunshot wounds to the torso. Rodriguez died after KCSO deputies responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at around 6 p.m.

The department said that when deputies arrived, Rodriguez opened the door to the residence, armed himself with an object and began moving toward deputies. After failing to respond to multiple commands to stop, deputies began to open fire.

One deputy sustained a laceration to his head and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, according to KCSO. The department didn’t specify how the injury occurred.