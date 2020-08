MOJAVE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a crash in Mojave last week.

The department said 55-year-old Ridgecrest man David Christopher Allen died on Thursday at around 1:35 p.m. after losing control of his vehicle and causing a rollover on 20th Street and Altus Avenue. He died at the scene due to fatal injuries, according to KCSO.