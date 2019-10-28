KCSO identifies man killed in Highway 99 crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified a man killed in a car accident on Highway 99 earlier this month.

The department said 29-year-old Frank Sanchez was a passenger in a vehicle that hit another vehicle on Oct. 22 at southbound Highway 99 at Palm Street. He had severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol said the 2018 Honda veered off the road and onto the left shoulder of the 99. When the driver turned right to get back on the highway, the vehicle crossed two lanes was hit on the passenger side by a vehicle in the far right lane.