ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the 38 year-old man killed in a head-on crash on David Road west of Edison Road, according to the coroner’s office.

Officers said they received the call about a crash around 6:39 a.m., according to highway patrol. A preliminary investigation indicated Gerardo Espinoza, 66, of Arvin, was driving a Buick Rendezvous going westbound on David Road. When for an unknown reason Espinoza drove into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on with a Toyota Matrix.

Jose Ascencion Nieto, of Bakersfield, was driving the Toyota Matrix that collided with Espinoza’s car on Sept. 29., the coroner’s office said.

Nieto was declared dead at the scene from his injuries.