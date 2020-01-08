KCSO identifies man killed in December double fatal collision

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in a double fatal crash in December.

The department said 39-year-old Santa Ana resident Jose Leonardo Diaz was killed on Dec. 20 after he crashed his white pickup truck into a Honda on Union Avenue south of Highway 223.

The department is asking for assistance in locating the family of the victim, who was known to frequent Bakersfield to buy and sell auto parts.

The collision killed the other driver, identified as 44-year-old Carla Latrice Strother of Bakersfield. A passenger in the truck suffered major injuries, according to the department.

