INYOKERN, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 14 earlier this month.

The department said 52-year-old Palmdale resident Shawn Patrick Brown was killed just after 7 a.m. on April 15 after his vehicle collided with a semi carrying a trailer on Highway 14 south of Highway 178. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.