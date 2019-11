BUTTONWILLOW, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was killed in a car accident on Interstate 5 near Buttonwillow on Saturday.

The department said 52-year-old Cypress resident Vernon Paul Morrow was killed after his vehicle drifted off the road on southbound I-5 just south of Highway 58 and ended up hitting a box truck being towed by a tow truck.