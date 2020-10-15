KCSO identifies leg found in Buena Vista Lake in 2018, body pulled from car in July as that of same woman

BUENA VISTA LAKE, Calif. (KGET) — A leg that washed ashore at Buena Vista Lake on July 28, 2018, and a body pulled from a car on July 12 are found to have been from the same woman, 64-year-old Shirley Mae Cassel, missing from Santa Ana since 2017, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

DNA testing of the leg and body confirmed the woman’s identity, according to KCSO. Cassel was reported missing to the Santa Ana Police Department on Sept. 11, 2017.

There is no suspicion of foul play at this time, according to KCSO. The department closed their part of the investigation. The Santa Ana Police Department is handling the case.