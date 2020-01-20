KCSO identifies driver killed in collision with brick wall in Lamont Friday

LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) —California Highway Patrol says a driver died Friday night after colliding into a brick wall fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run collision just moments earlier in Lamont.

CHP says the driver of a gray Toyota Camry died after he missed a stop sign at the intersection on Hall and Habecker roads at around 8:20 p.m. The driver of the Camry was going at a high rate of speed, officials said.

CHP Sgt. Rick Pierce said the driver fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash near Palm Avenue and Main Street. The driver of the Camry rear-ended a Hyundai Tucson, but no passengers were injured in that collision.

CHP investigations found the driver was not wearing a seat belt. Monday morning, KCSO identified the driver as Saul Perez Monjaraz, 22, of Arvin.

