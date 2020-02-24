KCSO identifies boy killed in weekend rollover crash in Shafter

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a boy killed in a rollover crash that happened in Shafter on Friday.

The department said 6-year-old Jaden Jimenez died at Kern Medical Center on Friday afternoon after suffering severe injuries from a collision that happened earlier that day on Tulare Avenue.

Jaden was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed in the 30000 block of West Tulare Avenue, just east of Poplar Avenue.

Two others inside the vehicle suffered moderate injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.