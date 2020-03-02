KCSO identifies bone found in Maricopa last year as missing Lompoc man

Lompoc resident Zacharey Wilks has been missing since 2017. Courtesy of KSBY 6 News.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified remains found on Highway 166 in Maricopa last year.

The department confirmed that a bone found on Highway 166 east of Soda Lake Road in November 2019 belongs to missing 29-year-old Lompoc man Zacharey Tayler Wilks. On Feb. 13, his remains were identified through DNA.

The Sheriff’s Office said the cause and manner of death are unknown.

The department said two bones were found by a Search and Rescue team in the area a few days after a wrecked vehicle was discovered by the California Highway Patrol in the same area.

“The accident did not appear to be fresh and no body was located inside the vehicle,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

The department said the vehicle belonged to Wilks. According to KSBY 6 News, Wilks had left Lompoc on May 24, 2017 for a trip to Las Vegas but never arrived.

After an exam was completed, one of the bones was determined to be human and the other non-human, the Sheriff’s Office said. DNA was then sent to the Department of Justice for examination.

In addition, the Sheriff’s Office contacted Wilks’ family, which has submitted their DNA for comparison to see if the bone belonged to him. The department didn’t clarify whether Wilks was eventually identified using the DNA from the bone or his family’s DNA.