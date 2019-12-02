KCSO identifies body found on Breckenridge Road

UPDATE 8:45 a.m. — KCSO says the body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a body found on Breckenridge Road around 2:14 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found the body of an adult male in his twenties, east of Pepper Drive.

KCSO has now identified Angel Melendez, 27, as the victim. An autopsy will determine his cause of death, but officials confirmed that the victim had trauma to his body.

Deputies are treating this as a homicide investigation.

Anyone with more information is encouraged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.