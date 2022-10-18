BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified two people killed in the collision on South Vineland Road on Oct. 16 in Lamont.

Officials identified Luis Perez Tapia, 24, as the operator of the 2009 Infinity G37 and Elena Lopez, 28, as the passenger. Both were Bakersfield residents and were pronounced dead at the scene.

For an unknown reason, officers said, the driver let the Infiniti drift to the east dirt shoulder. The driver then turned the vehicle towards the left and in the process lost control as it continued traveling in a northwestern direction, according to CHP.

Officials said the front right of the Infiniti crashed into a tree and the impact caused the car to rotate so the passenger side hit another tree.