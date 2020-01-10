KCSO identified the suspect in Tehachapi’s gruesome murder as the victim’s son

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – It started with a gruesome discovery in Golden Hills and came to an end hours later with a deadly standoff along interstate 15 at the state border with Nevada.

“Every time I look out my window, I feel really sad,” said neighbor Jack Atkinson.

Neighbors are still in shock after a gruesome discovery in the quiet town of Golden Hills Wednesday afternoon.

“Being here at the beginning when everything was happening and the yellow tape was going up, you knew something really serious was going on,” said Atkinson.

“We were dispatched for a check of welfare here at the 21800 Block of Quail Springs Road,” said Atkinson.

When deputies arrived they found 55-year-old Guadalupe Adams dead from traumatic injuries.

“I just can’t believe that this happened,” said Atkinson.

Hours later, deputies from the Barstow station received notice to be on the lookout for Guadalupe’s son, 27-year-old Madison Adams who was believed to be driving in the Baker area.

Madison was found stopped on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 15, south of the state line. The California Highway Patrol says as officers approached the car, an officer-involved shooting ensued resulting in Madison’s death.

Sources who spoke with our Las Vegas sister station KLAS, say Madison allegedly killed and dismembered his mother before fleeing.

“He seemed like a normal guy and his mother was just the nicest lady,” said Atkinson. “We really liked her.”

Atkinson said it was just Guadalupe and her son living in the home.

“When her husband died a couple of years ago she wanted Madie to be in the house because she felt safer with him there,” said Atkinson. “It seems kind of ironic when you think about it. She felt safe with him being there.”

He added he knew Madison well.

“He seemed like a normal kid,” said Atkinson. “He would talk to us all the time. Sometimes we would be walking down the street and he would come up to talk to us.”

During their conversations, Atkinson said Madison would often share his love of guns.

“He told us stories about him shooting bobcats around here or whatever animal would come up to his dog,” said Atkinson. “He liked his guns.”

He never expected him to be a suspect in his mother’s gruesome murder.

“They just seemed so good for each other and there must’ve been something that really set him off,” said Atkinson.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.