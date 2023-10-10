BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a 2-year-old child that was killed in an apartment fire in east Bakersfield, according to KCSO.

Officials said Cataleena Rutledge, 2, of Bakersfield, was the child who died in the Oct. 6 fire on E. 5th Street and Union Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Fire officials and Bakersfield police were at the apartment complex. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

The Kern County Coroner’s office will release the official cause of death at a later time.